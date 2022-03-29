Guernsey Grow charity box theft left with 'only one 5p' after robbery
A charity's money box in Guernsey, which was "secured to a bench and padlocked", was left with 5p in it after it was robbed over the weekend.
Police are appealing for witnesses after what was believed to be hundreds of pounds was taken from a box at Grow Limited's temporary site in St Sampson.
It happened between 15:00 GMT on Saturday and 08:00 BST on Monday.
Grow office manager Carol Brehaut called it a "mindless theft" which had hurt the charity.
She said: "Over a busy weekend when many customers are here to buy bedding and perennial plants for their gardens, we would expect to take several hundred pounds in cash.
"The Mother's Day gifts have been particularly popular and would have added significantly to the income. This mindless theft is very disappointing for all of us and especially the crew who enjoyed helping to prepare the gifts."
The charity provides training in horticulture for people with learning disabilities and had been selling plants in "colourful pots" for Mother's Day.
Security cameras have been ordered to deter potential future thefts.
"I just hope that whoever is responsible gets to understand just how hurtful their actions have been to all the crew who work hard here to grow plants and produce, which help to cover the cost of our overheads," said Mrs Brehaut.
The charity is currently operating on the temporary site while its Les Petits Quartiers site is being redeveloped.
