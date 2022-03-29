Further changes to Guernsey Covid testing strategy
- Published
Changes to the Guernsey's Covid testing strategy will come into effect from Friday which include scaling back on the use of PCR tests.
PCR testing will only be available to people admitted to settings such as the hospital, prison or care homes.
The testing tents at the hospital and East Arm will also be removed.
Outside of healthcare settings, PCR tests will no longer be available for symptomatic people testing negative on lateral flow tests (LFTs).
Medical officer Dr Nicola Brink said: "It was always our intention to further scale back the use of PCRs.
"We cannot maintain the testing tents forever nor the demands on the Pathology Laboratory."
Islanders who are symptomatic but not requiring medical care will still be encouraged to use lateral flow tests.
Dr Brink added that LFTs would remain for islanders to collect free of charge when they were running low.
Businesses will however no longer be able to apply for packs of LFTs for their staff to use.
Pre-travel PCR testing will continue to be available at GP practices.
