Guernsey deputy says 'more needs to be done' to meet islanders' needs
Guernsey's top politician says "much more needs to be done" by the government to meet community concerns.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache addressed the States on Tuesday and said more needed to be done to help islanders trying to improve their lives.
The president of the Policy & Resources Committee said predecessor States had "woefully failed" to meet issues.
However, he told deputies the States still needed to reduce the number of priorities the government would tackle.
He said: "So far, like our predecessor States, we have woefully failed to meet the concerns of the bedrock of our community - those who work, do not have a bank of mum and dad, and who want to advance themselves and improve the lives of their families.
"To achieve our goals I say this, do we really work in collaboration with partners outside of the States as is the norm in many other similar jurisdictions around the world?
"Or do we continue with the view that in Guernsey only the States can deliver?
"I would suggest with confidence that our recent track record shows us the latter is not true, and the former is a commitment we must now come good on."
He added the island's finances were "severely affected" by the coronavirus pandemic, but the economy had "bounced back well".
On Monday, it was reported the States was £46m better off than it expected.
