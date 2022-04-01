Guernsey people able to apply for Lasting Powers of Attorney
- Published
Guernsey residents will be able to appoint a person to help make decisions when they no longer have the capacity to make choices for themselves.
It comes as the States approved new laws on Lasting Powers of Attorney, or LPA.
Residents will be able to register for two types of LPA, one for health and welfare matters and another for property and financial affairs.
The new laws came into force on 1 April.
The fee for one LPA will be £80, or if registering for both at the same time, £100.
Application forms will be available from the Royal Court website.
Deputy Al Brouard, Committee for Health and Social Care President, said: "We know that the introduction of LPAs is an important and much anticipated development in the community, and the committee has received many enquiries about this.
"I am delighted that the States has approved the Ordinances and that members of the public will be able to access this important tool to help them manage their affairs."
Lasting Powers of Attorney are legal documents that lets an individual appoint one or more people to help make decisions or make choices on your behalf.
This may occur if someone has an accident or illness and can no longer make their own decisions.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.