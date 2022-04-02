Guernsey welcomes some Ukrainian refugees, but others waiting
Ukrainian refugees have started to join family members in Guernsey under the UK Family Visa Scheme.
When Ava Inder's mother, Elena Pylypenko, arrived, the first thing they did was go for a walk.
"It was a glorious afternoon and my mum could have the pleasure of simple walks after staying in a shelter for a few weeks," she said.
Ms Pylypenko said she was loving Guernsey, but she missed home, and wanted to return as soon as she could.
Her visa application was approved within three days, but some of Ms Inder's other family members are in Brussels waiting for approval so they can come to the island.
Alina Bendel said it was an anxious three-week wait for her cousin Svitlana and her 10-year-old son, who had made their way to Bulgaria to have their visas signed off.
She said: "It's been emotionally draining for all of us.
"When she arrives, we'll just sit down and talk properly about the whole experience. I haven't seen my nephew in a couple of years.
"At least now they can start making plans and packing."
More than 200 people in the bailiwick have expressed interest in hosting Ukrainian refugees in their homes - which could be in line with the UK sponsorship scheme for refugees without family in the islands - including some bailiwick families who want to host Ukrainians they already know.
The States of Guernsey said a Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme was "being actively explored" but a final decision had yet to be made as it waited for more information from the UK.
Stacey Smiler said she was hoping to welcome her friend Elena, from Kyiv, as they both had children with the same rare genetic disorder and she had the space and financial resources to help.
She said: "She is a single mother with two children.
"When you have a special needs child, you can't stay in any random house - it has to be with somebody who understands your situation.
"Initially, it was hard to find a driver to get to the border.
"She said she's terrified because people are getting blown up on the way home at work on buses.
"It was a 14-hour journey from the Polish border to Berlin - you can imagine the stress for a child with disabilities who can't even go to the toilet."
Mrs Smiler said: "I've been going round in circles because no definite plan has been put in place.
"This is a big decision. These are people's lives, and they're in limbo right now.
"It's not a decision that can be left waiting."
