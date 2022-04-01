New seasonal ferry service to operate between islands
- Published
A new seasonal ferry service between Alderney and Guernsey has begun.
The previous operator, The Little Ferry Company, announced in March it would no longer be operating its services.
The States of Alderney said it had received a number of tenders with The Salty Blonde Ltd chosen as it was offering services twice a day, six times per week through to December.
The Economic Development Committee (EDC) chairwoman said the vessel would be key to Alderney's tourism sector.
Annie Burgess said: "Their ability to provide inter-island passenger rotations, not only in the high season but also in the shoulder months through to Christmas, was very important to the EDC."
Ms Burgess said although the boat had eight seats, compared to is predecessor with 12, with the extended season "the overall service and its benefits to the Island's economy and businesses should be comparable to that operated in previous seasons".
Business manager for The Salty Blonde Ltd Tracey Farquhar-Beck said it would bring "a number of financial and social benefits" to Alderney's economy.
"We are delighted to work with the States of Alderney to provide a scheduled ferry service, a critical transport link for islanders and visitors alike to and from this beautiful island of Alderney."
Operations are due to run from 1 April until 31 December with two return journeys per day six times a week and potentially an extra sailing during the height of the season.
