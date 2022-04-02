Alderney could reduce voting age from 18 to 16
The States of Alderney wants to lower the voting age in the island.
It proposed the amendment to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 so younger islanders can "play a part" in electing politicians and a president ahead of its next election in November.
Currently, you must be 18 to vote and over 17 to register.
Policy and Finance Committee deputy chair Ian Carter said the states had "long held an ambition" to include younger people in the election process.
"This is long overdue and there is no reason for further delay.
"We hope we will soon be encouraging 16 to 18-year-olds to take part in the island's elections," he said.
The amendment will be debated in the States later this month.
