Guernsey knit more than 1,500 items for Ukraine
More than 1,500 handmade knitted items have been donated to an appeal to aid newborn Ukrainian babies.
The Newborn Baby Hats Appeal launched in March, and said the islands response had been "mind blowing".
Islanders have knitted items such as baby hats, blankets, vests and comforters for pregnant Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.
Organiser Lilita Kruz described collecting items for the appeal as "very emotional".
She said: "When I arrived at the church and saw all the donations, it was very emotional... because of this appeal I have met so many incredible people.
"Everyone has compassion... every little baby hat and every stitch has so much love in it."
Ms Kruz said the appeal was now focusing its efforts to knit items for premature babies.
Prenatal clinics in both Kharkiv and Lviv told the BBC that the rate of preterm births has doubled or tripled in the past few weeks, as a result of stress and medical issues linked to the war.
Ms Kruz said she hoped the appeal would continue to help those fleeing the war.
"I think there is so much we still can do and carry on knitting and donating for people in need in Ukraine," she said.
The knitted donations are being sent to a maternity hospital in Riga, Latvia that is welcoming Ukrainian refugees.
