Guernsey Police spend £500k on overtime in 2021
More than £500,000 was spent by Bailiwick Law Enforcement in Guernsey on overtime in 2021, answers to a deputy's questions have revealed.
The figure cam in answers to questions by Deputy Adrian Gabriel over his concerns about overtime levels.
Guernsey Police currently have 136 warrant card officers, which is 14 fewer than the 150 the force's front-line operating model recommends.
Bailiwick Law Enforcement said it was able to discharge its duties properly.
'Mental health impact'
The overtime figure of £510,789 was revealed in answers by Home Affairs President Rob Prow to the Rule 14 questions - written questions from States members.
Ten police officers from the UK had also been seconded to the bailiwick and that cost just under £50,000, figures revealed.
A further £23,814 was spent on acting up or additional responsibility pay, they also said.
Deputy Prow said: "The effective use of overtime can be a very efficient means of delivering a service to avoid general over-staffing to cover for unanticipated peaks of demand."
Mr Gabriel said he was worried about the stress this may be putting on officers, saying "it would definitely be having an impact on officers' mental health".
Mr Prow answer said resources were "deployed in line with risk and threat and there is no risk to public safety due to the current number of officers".
He added that "resource prioritisation continues, and the reallocation of duties will be made where required" and "independent inspections indicate that the force is covering its responsibilities".
The UK officers have been working in the bailiwick on three-month secondments.
Another five are due to work from 2 May to 30 September.
