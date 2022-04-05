Liberation Day: Channel Islands to receive Royal visit
Guernsey and Jersey will receive a royal visit on behalf of the Queen to mark Liberation Day on 9 May.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex will attend events to mark the 77th anniversary of the end of the German Occupation of the Channel Islands between 1940 and 1945.
Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones will travel to Jersey and Guernsey on 9 May and to Alderney and Sark on 10 May.
They will also visit celebrations being held for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The Bailiff of Guernsey Richard McMahon said: "I am delighted that The Earl and Countess of Wessex will join islanders in marking this important day for Guernsey.
"It will be a day of particular importance for those who were evacuated, lived through the Occupation, or were deported."
He added: "I am further pleased that their royal highnesses will also be able to help the bailiwick celebrate the major milestone of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee."
The Bailiff of Jersey Timothy Le Cocq said: "This will be a special year in which we can reconnect with one another after the restrictions of the pandemic.
"It is also an historic year in that we are celebrating Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of her service.
"I very much look forward to the programme of events put on the mark this visit and anniversary."