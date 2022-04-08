Guernsey has 'culture of silence' around sexual assault
By Meghan Owen
BBC Channel Islands News
- Published
A survivor of sexual assault believes a "culture of silence" in Guernsey could lead to attacks going unreported.
Daisy, who was groomed at 16, believes the "misconception" the island is safe increases the risk of sexual assault.
Guernsey Police is asking people to anonymously share experiences of sexual assault, violence, intimidation and inappropriate behaviour.
The survey is part of its Show Some Respect campaign, which aims to tackle violence against women and girls.
Daisy wants to share her experience to encourage further conversation on violence against women.
She said: "I was 16 when I met this guy. He was from England, and we talked for about a year on social media.
"He was a lot older than I was and I've since realised it was classic grooming. He ended up coming over and he kept me in a hotel room for about a week.
"It was horrible, I was physically assaulted. The damage that he did to my jaw is still an issue and still hurts."
Daisy said: "I was hesitant to go to the police and a lot of the people who I know who have been assaulted are hesitant because they don't think it will have an outcome."
She said she reported her assault to police four years after it happened but no arrest was made.
"The idea that we're safe to walk home on a dark night because it's Guernsey - that we don't need to cover our drinks - is massively dangerous," she said.
"People have this misconception that assault or rape is a figure in a dark alleyway - when you're walking home on a night out - they don't realise it can happen in relationships, with people you love and trust."
She welcomed the survey, but said it was too late for her.
A Guernsey Police spokesman said: "It would be naïve to think that Guernsey is free from perpetrators of this behaviour, and as such our wider strategy is to help encourage people to both report, and challenge, it."
The force wants more information so it can better respond to issues of sexual violence in Guernsey.
