New camera to monitor Alderney puffin activity
A new camera to monitor puffin activity in Alderney is set to go live, it has been announced.
The States of Alderney said the new PuffinCam would join two already used to observe the seabirds on the island.
It said the key to the colony's success was monitoring and protecting all seabirds breeding in Alderney.
The camera, which goes live on Monday, will show new parts of the colony not usually visible to the public due to island closures during breeding season.
Some 1,500 hectares of Alderney's west coast are designated wetlands of international importance under the criteria of the Ramsar Convention - an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands.
The Ramsar site is managed and reviewed annually by the Alderney Wildlife Trust on behalf of the States of Alderney.
The new camera will also live stream the growing Grey Seal colony on the reefs north of Burhou.
