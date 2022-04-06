Alderney swimming pools and sports hall plans welcomed
Plans for a £5m community sports hall and swimming pools have been welcomed by the States of Alderney.
The Alderney Sports Foundation (ASF) has been researching the best ways to meet the island's sporting needs.
The ASF developed the plans and concluded the current provision for young people was "wholly inadequate".
If approved, the facility will have a 25m (82ft) outdoor swimming pool, a small indoor heated training pool and a sports hall, costing about £5m.
The plans suggest the sports complex could be built in the lower part of St. Anne's School grounds with community access from the Braye Common and next to the school entrance.
Funding options are being explored, with running costs set to be covered by generated income.
The States of Alderney plans to appoint a specialist project manager to create a detailed investment proposal.
