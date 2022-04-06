Guernsey Liberation Day hampers for elderly residents
One thousand elderly residents in Guernsey will be gifted a hamper to celebrate with on Liberation Day.
On 9 May Guernsey celebrates the 77th anniversary of the end of the German Occupation during World War Two.
The afternoon tea hampers will be provided by the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.
Hampers will be delivered on the morning of the 9 May in an "authentic-looking red cross box" with a ration card inside.
Nearly 200 afternoon teas will also be provided to Age Concern group meetings and 134 Meals on Wheels recipients will be given slices of the island's fruit loaf Guernsey gâche, tea and butter in a themed war time box.
Deputy Sue Aldwell said the committee wanted to help elderly residents celebrate from the "comfort of their own homes".
"This year we are so pleased to be working with Age Concern and the Women's Royal Voluntary Service (WRVS) Meals on Wheels service to make sure that even more of our older residents of Guernsey can enjoy afternoon tea and join in with the celebrations for Liberation Day," she said.
The afternoon tea hampers will include scones, local jam, tea, sugar, milk, butter and cream.
