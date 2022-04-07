Alderney's former Roman fort used to house ambulance staff
- Published
Alderney's former Roman fort is being temporarily used to house key ambulance staff.
The fort, known as the Nunnery, supports visiting ambulance professionals working with the Alderney Ambulance Service.
The States hopes it will give the island's General Services Committee time to co-ordinate healthcare provision for the future.
It also hoped the decision would free up rooms in hotels for island visitors.
