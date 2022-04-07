Liberation Day: Guernsey events planned to celebrate
Eight parishes have organised events as part of Liberation Day celebrations in Guernsey.
This year the celebrations on 9 May mark the 77th anniversary of the end of the German Occupation during World War Two.
The events will include live music, picnics and arts and crafts activities for the day.
There will also be a royal visit on 9 May as Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones will travel to Guernsey.
Deputy Sue Aldwell, from the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "We invited parishes to put on an event of their choosing, big or small but on May 9 itself, it is so very important that we celebrate on the island's unique and special day - the actual day islanders were given their freedom back, which means so much to so many.
"The parish events also tie-in with the island-wide cavalcade, giving parishioners the chance to celebrate within their community."
The commemorative events which take place during the morning of Liberation will remain in their traditional St Peter Port locations.
More information about the plans can be found on the dedicated Liberation Day website.
