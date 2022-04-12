Oiled puffin recovering well after rescue from Lihou Island
An oiled puffin rescued from a small island is making a speedy recovery, conservationists say.
The puffin, named Pedro, was found on Lihou Island, off Guernsey, on 9 February and is being cared for by the Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).
Pedro was found covered in oil, which meant he could not fly or feed.
The GSPCA, which found him, hoped he would be released soon and said it was "wonderful" to see him "doing so well".
Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, said it was "rare" for puffins to be rescued as they spent most of their lives out at sea.
He said: "Puffins are so delicate and often don't survive when found sick or injured and it is wonderful to see Pedro doing so well.
"He has recently been allowed to go out on our rehabilitation pools with two guillemots that were found oiled and also recovering."
Mr Byrne said he was unsure where the oil had come from.
He added: "His natural oils are slowly returning after the crude oil stripped them and we are hopeful he will soon be able to be released."
