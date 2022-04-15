Alderney Fort Doyle to open to public over Easter
- Published
Fort Doyle will be open to the public over Easter after work to clear the overgrown site was carried out.
The work was part of plans to refurbish the Victorian battery as a key tourist attraction for Alderney.
It will be free to visit on Saturday, Sunday and Monday between 10:00 and 16:00 BST.
Plans to improve public access and install information boards are being discussed.
Further open days are due to be held throughout the summer after further refurbishment work has been completed.
Recent work was carried out by volunteers from Alderney Society, supported by the States of Alderney and the States Works Department.
Officially called Doyle's Battery, it is the smallest fort on the island and in Victorian times had four guns with barracks for 22 men, officers quarters and kitchens, plus a magazine and artillery stores.
During the Occupation, two anti-tank gun bunkers were built along with bunkers for tank turrets, mortars, machine guns and personnel - in what was called Resistance Nest Dohlenfeste.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.