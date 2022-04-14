Guernsey people needed to support and house young people
The Family Placement Service is looking for islanders to offer accommodation and guidance to young people as part of a new scheme.
It will see Guernsey residents become supported lodgings mentors to help people aged 18 to 21 years old leaving care.
Placements vary from a few months to up three years.
Nicky Hubert, a supervising social worker, said the "extra nurturing" can help a young person "thrive".
Those applying to the supported lodgings scheme must be over 24 years old.
Ms Hubert added the initiative's aim was to give young people extra support before they go on to live independently.
'Extremely rewarding'
She said: "The extra nurturing and practical support can make all the difference to a young person's life to help guide them in the right direction and empower them to make the right decisions for them, help them thrive and help boost their confidence and belief in themselves that they can succeed."
One of the scheme's mentors said it was about "taking somebody into your home and your heart".
They said: "It can be extremely tiring at times but also extremely rewarding. I feel immensely proud to watch someone become more motivated and have vision.
"I feel immensely proud to be part of that process."
