Guernsey's night bus service suspended after drivers threatened

CT Plus said the decision had not been influenced by the current driver shortage

The night bus service in Guernsey has been suspended after drivers were threatened on multiple occasions, a bus company has said.

Since lockdown there have been "too many examples" of threats towards bus drivers by a "small minority of passengers", CT Plus said.

It added the decision had not been influenced by the current driver shortage.

A review of the suspension will take place at the end of April.

