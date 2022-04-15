Alderney flights cancelled for third day running
- Published
Flights to and from Alderney have been cancelled for a third day running.
Aurigny, the airline which operates the Alderney routes from Guernsey and Southampton, has blamed a "technical issue" with its aircraft.
The airline has chartered a boat for passengers from Guernsey and says it will contact customers who are affected.
It has also arranged extra flights between Southampton and Guernsey, the States of Alderney said.
