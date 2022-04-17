Alderney Aurigny flights disrupted for fifth day
- Published
Aurigny says it has cancelled flights on Sunday due to "continuing engineering maintenance."
Flights on the Dornier Schedule between Guernsey and Alderney, and Alderney and Southampton are affected.
After three days of not running due to a technical issue, the airline announced on Friday evening things were back to normal.
However, on Saturday afternoon, it said further flights were cancelled due to "similar technical issues."
"Our engineers continue to work to find a solution to the issue and out airport teams are contacting passengers with alternative solutions", Aurigny said in a social media post.
The firm apologised for the inconvenience caused and said its teams around the network were working to source suitable alternatives for passengers to get them to their final destinations as quickly and safely as possible.
Passengers were advised to watch out for information sent to them.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.