Guernsey's fresh bid to keep Asian hornets under control
Guernsey's Asian hornet strategy has begun its fourth year in a bid to keep numbers of the invasive insect low.
The Spring Queening phase captures queen hornets emerging from hibernation, or those travelling from France.
The States of Guernsey said it was aiming for another successful year of managing the hornets, which threaten native insect populations.
The method is being rolled out across Guernsey, Alderney, Herm and Sark.
Some 270 traps have been set in gardens, hedges and fields.
Without a coordinated programme from spring to autumn, Asian hornets would become established and widespread across the island within a few years, the States said.
During March, the Asian hornet team contacted a regular group of volunteer landowners and householders across the island, inviting them to take part in the programme.
'Any day now'
Project coordinator Francis Russell said: "So far this year we have not had any confirmed sightings of Asian hornets anywhere in the Bailiwick.
"However they are being found on Jersey so we expect them to start turning up any day now especially as temperatures reach 13 degrees or more.
"Once again we are indebted to all our volunteers for looking after the hornet traps.
"As well as finding their way into our traps, every year queen hornets have a habit of entering properties so it is important to not let these insects escape if you do suspect it could be a hornet.
"Most likely, it will be a harmless queen wasp, but it is always a possibility, so we are keen to follow up every report."
Islanders are asked to look for nests, which are pale brown and not much bigger than a golf ball.
Anyone believing they have discovering an Asian hornet is advised to safely contain it before taking a photograph and contacting the States.
