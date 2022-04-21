Guernsey teachers face "hardship" in wait for pay rise
Teachers in Guernsey are struggling with the cost of living due to a delayed salary increase, a national union has said.
Secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) Robert Kelsall said teachers have "resorted to food banks and other means to keep going".
The pay rise was moved from January to September by the States of Guernsey.
Deputy Dave Mahoney, in charge of the pay award, said he was working with teachers to resolve the issue.
Mr Kelsall said the union wants to see a "fair reward" similar to the 2.9% salary increase secured by teachers in Jersey.
The pay rise delay is the result of a standardisation process for pay awards across government sectors.
A letter from the NAHT to the States said the postponement had already caused "significant hardship" for staff.
The union said: "The pay award is now seriously overdue.
"The delay is compounding the cost of living crisis... for some teachers and lecturers, who have not had a substantial pay increase since 2019.
"It will worsen an already severe recruitment crisis and will actively encourage existing staff to leave teaching in Guernsey."
The letter also said that teachers have been waiting for months to begin pay negotiations with the government.
The NAHT said the failure to start negotiations was "unacceptable" and warned that a further delay "raises the spectre of industrial action".
