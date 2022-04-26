Covid measures are tightened for Guernsey schools
Children in Guernsey returning to school after the Easter break are facing tighter Covid-19 restrictions.
Pupils have been asked by education bosses to take a lateral flow test (LFT) before returning to the classroom.
Students over the age of 16 are being asked to wear masks for the first week.
The Education Committee said the measures were needed to keep schools open and safe, which it said were its priorities.
'Children suffer'
Some parents have raised concerns about the increased measures, saying additional restrictions could be stressful for some children.
Jo Morgan, whose son has autism, said such moves were "actually having an adverse affect".
She said: "It's always the children seem to suffer and we can't really do this to them in the long-term.
"It will affect their mental health, and there are some children who have autism who actually do not feel able to attend school with special measures in place."
Education Committee President Andrea Dudley-Owen said: "The priority for us is to keep school environments safe.
"Our next priority is to ensure that school environment is open and accessible for our young people because we feel very strongly that there's been too much disruption already."
Students who have had a positive LFT result or who have Covid symptoms can return to school on day six following a negative test result on days five and six from their first positive result - and provided they are symptom-free.
