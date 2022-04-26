Guernsey Airport to get new scanning equipment
Guernsey's airport is set to undergo changes due to new investment.
It includes new hand luggage scanning equipment which aims to improve passengers' experiences and give them "more time to relax", head of Guernsey Ports' said.
The construction is due to take place from late April to early July 2022.
The budget is £1.5m and is part of a broader investment programme in security at Guernsey Airport.
Guernsey Ports' head of passenger operations and aviation security Steve Langlois said: "The investments we are making will improve the overall experience for our passengers as they will have more time to relax and enjoy the facilities and amenities in our departure lounge before boarding their flight."
He said there would be some temporary disruption to security processes during the project as there would be one lane in operation.
Mr Langlois added this may result in longer queue times, particularly at peak periods.
He said: "Both security lanes will be in operation for the beginning of the May half-term only as we anticipate an increase in air travel during that period."
