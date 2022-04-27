Guernsey hospital Emergency Department charges increase
- Published
The cost of attending the emergency department (ED) in Guernsey will increase by up to 27% from 1 May 2022, the States has announced.
The tiered pricing system will remain, with prices differentiating depending on the time and day islanders attend.
Following the change in January Under 18s will still only be charged £25, whichever treatment is needed.
Islanders on income support will continue to receive financial support for their attendance and consultation.
Consultation fees will also rise by more than 10%.
