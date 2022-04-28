Guernsey marks Holocaust Memorial Day with service
Guernsey will mark Holocaust Memorial Day later with a service for all islanders.
The day remembers the victims of the Holocaust and other acts of genocide both in Guernsey and around the world.
The service will start at midday at the White Rock memorial, near North Beach.
In January, the States announced the commemoration, usually held in Guernsey each January, would be held in April or May, to align with Yom HaShoah, the day it is marked in Israel.
The Very Reverend Tim Barker will lead the service which will start at the memorial to the slave labourers with an introduction to the commemoration, a prayer and the laying of a wreath.
The service will then move to the memorial to the Guernsey Eight - a group of islanders who died in prison or camps as a result of the German Occupation.
A silence will be observed before a prayer of recollection is said and a second wreath is placed.
The commemoration will conclude at the memorial to three Jewish women who lived in the island before being deported and killed.
The States of Guernsey said the day would "remember the victims of the Holocaust and other acts of genocide both in Guernsey and around the world and serves to ensure that its lessons are learned by future generations".
The service is open to all islanders regardless of religious affiliation.
