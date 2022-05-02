Guernsey population increases by 500 in a year
Guernsey's population increased by more than 500 people in a year, the latest official figures have shown.
The new figures from the States said the population was 63,590 on 30 June 2021, a rise of 513 (0.8%) on the previous year.
The figures revealed there was a natural decrease of 35 people and net migration of 548 people during the period.
The data also showed there were just under 700 more women than men.
The population increase is the highest in the recent years, as 2018 saw an 0.5% increase, 2019 saw the numbers of residents increase by 0.6%, and 2022 saw a fall of 0.1%.
