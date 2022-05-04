Guernsey approves homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme
Guernsey will introduce a homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.
The Committee for Home Affairs and the Policy and Resources Committee agreed to proceed with the scheme this week.
It agreed the bailiwick had the capacity and services to "accommodate at least some Ukrainian refugees".
The States of Guernsey said the criteria for being a sponsor and providing accommodation were being finalised, with more details to be provided next week.
Home Affairs Committee President Rob Prow said the committees worked to understand all resources needed to accommodate refugees in the bailiwick.
"We are still finalising details, but we're very conscious that those limited resources need to be carefully managed, and that some of our own most vulnerable islanders rely on them, and that is being factored into how the scheme will operate."
Ukrainian refugees have joined family members in Guernsey under the UK Family Visa Scheme since April.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, president of the Policy and Resources Committee, said taking "additional time" to create the scheme was necessary.
He said: "We will work very quickly on finalising the details, conscious that people have waited long enough for clarity on what will happen and when.
"There is, of course, a need for speed in responding to this ongoing humanitarian crisis, but we need to do so in a way that ensures the scheme itself and our local essential services can still deliver, and don't fall over."
