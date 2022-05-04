Alderney's only GP practice set to close
- Published
Alderney's only GP Practice has signalled it will close on Friday, the islands' States has confirmed.
Island Medical Limited is set to close on 6 May until further notice.
The States of Guernsey and States of Alderney said they were working "at pace" and exploring "all available options" to ensure appropriate GP cover remained in place.
They added they would provide an update as soon as possible.
In a joint statement, Guernsey Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache and Bill Abel, chairman of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee, said they were "very concerned" to learn from the owner of the private practice that it was to close.
They said both States were "working together at pace, and using all available resources, to support the Alderney community".
They added they wanted to "reassure islanders that we are exploring all available options to ensure the Alderney community receives appropriate GP support in the short term, and to develop a sustainable and robust healthcare service in the long-term".
They also said it was "a difficult time for staff who work for the practice".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.