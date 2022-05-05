Alderney GP surgery delays closure
Alderney's only GP practice will delay closing after "intense discussions", Island Medical Limited (IML) has confirmed.
The practice was previously set to close on 6 May until further notice and had said the obligation to provide 24/7 cover was "unsustainable and unsafe".
But the IML has confirmed this date has now been pushed back to 3 June.
Queens Road Medical Practice in Guernsey will be providing two doctors to work at the surgery for a month.
A spokesperson for the IML said: "After intense discussions with all interested parties we are pleased to report that we are now in a position to delay closure of the IML from 6 May to 3 June."
They added it was hoped efforts would be made to create a "safe and viable" healthcare system in Alderney.
It comes after the States of Guernsey and States of Alderney previously said they were exploring "all available options" to ensure there was GP cover in place.
In a joint statement on Thursday, Guernsey Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache and Bill Abel, Chairman of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee, had said both States were "working together at pace, and using all available resources".
