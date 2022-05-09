Liberation Day: Guernsey celebrates 77th anniversary
Islanders are celebrating the 77th anniversary of the end of the German Occupation of Guernsey during World War Two.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex will head to the island from Jersey later to attend some of the Liberation Day events.
Events being held include live music, a tea dance, picnics and arts and crafts.
More than 100 military and vintage vehicles will drive 30 miles across the island in a live-streamed cavalcade.
It began at 12:00 GMT in Torteval and will end at the Mallard Filter at 16:45 GMT.
Cavalcade director Jeff Vidamour said there would be plenty of vehicles to see.
"We'll have the normal military vehicles, there will be a load of the Jeep vehicles coming round, there will be an ambulance, a couple of trucks and a variety of old cars.
"This year the Guernsey vintage trackers are coming along with us... so overall it's about 100 vehicles that will be in the cavalcade this year."
The Earl and Countess of Wessex will attend the Liberation tea dance to meet some of the islanders who lived on the island during the occupation, then attend a service at Castle Cornet.
The Guernsey music service youth choir will perform Sarnia Cherie, a song long associated with the island's liberation.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex will then watch the cavalcade from the Guernsey yacht club before heading to Government House.
The day will end with a fireworks display at 21:15 GMT at Castle Cornet.
