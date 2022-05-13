Rise in Guernsey cigarette butt littering behind ballot bins
- Published
Guernsey's first cigarette ballot bins will be installed to combat the "poisonous problem" of littering.
Each bin has two different sections to allow people to cast a "vote" with their cigarette butt, said the St Peter Port Douzaine.
The binned butts will show which answer is more popular and the results will be posted online.
The first two bins have been placed at the Albany by the bus terminus and outside Boots, in the High Street.
The douzaine said the butts were a "poisonous problem" as they do not degrade and can contain lead and arsenic.
It said despite those who litter facing a £70 fine, cigarette butts are the most littered item in the island.
Anthony Court, from Traffic and Highway Services, said: "Such antisocial littering not only causes costs to the taxpayer for cleaning it up but it should also be emphasised that many cigarette butts thrown into the street may well be washed into the sea, polluting our marine environment."
St Peter Port Douzenier Odette Duerden said the hope was that by adopting a different approach, the problem could be resolved.
"We want to engage with the community along the way," she added.
"We have received lots of fun and even some thought-provoking questions and we're looking forward to seeing the responses."
St Peter Port Constable Ben Nicholls said: "The bins have proven to be successful in other areas as they have reduced cigarette litter by 46% in an independent survey conducted by Keep Britain Tidy and Southend-on-Sea Borough Council.
"Hopefully they can do the same in St Peter Port."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.