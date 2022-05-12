Guernsey property prices continue to increase
- Published
A recent report from the States of Guernsey data and analysis team has shown that property prices are on the rise again.
The average house price in Guernsey has increased by 12.4% since the start of 2021 to £573,155.
Rental market properties have also seen an increase of 10.2% since the first quarter of last year.
In total, there were 199 local housing market transactions at the start of this year.
Previous findings in March showed that house prices increased by, on average, £50,000 annually.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.