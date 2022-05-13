Sark faces 'challenge' to find student hosts in Guernsey
By Euan Duncan
BBC Channel Islands News
- Published
The island of Sark is "concerned" that spaces have not been found for seven students due to head to Guernsey in September to study.
With only one primary school on the island, children from Sark of secondary school age continue their education in Guernsey.
Children have to stay with host families during term-time.
Acting chairman of Sark's school board Paul Armorgie said they hoped to find more host families in Guernsey.
He said: "It's a real challenge and one that we are concerned about, but also planning to try and counter."
Mr Armorgie said a Guernsey host family would find the Sark children to be "engaged, committed, dedicated and well behaved".
Hosts receive an allowance from Sark's government to provide accommodation, meals, laundry, emotional support and transportation when needed.
Julie Duquemin is currently hosting two girls, and said that the children normally needed to adapt to the bigger island of Guernsey.
She said: "It's a big change for them. Guernsey is a big place.
"Just going into a supermarket was a challenge at first, but they've come on leaps and bounds."
Student Georgia is now in her second year staying at Ms Duquemin's house.
She said: "I love being at Julie's house because she feels like family now, she feels like my Guernsey mum and I just feel really comfortable with her here."
Other student Natalia said she was also enjoying the experience: "We get to meet new people and make new friends.
"The sporting facilities are better in Guernsey as well."
