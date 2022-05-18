Guernsey poultry laws revoked early due to reduced infection risk
A law introduced to decrease the risk of bird flu outbreaks has been revoked by The States of Guernsey.
The Avian Influenza (Precautionary Measures) Order 2022 legally required poultry to be registered with States Veterinary officers.
It also meant owners had to implement "good biosecurity measures".
The law was due to lapse in 2023 but the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure revoked it as a result of the reduced risk of local infection.
States veterinary officer, David Chamberlain, said it was "great news" in time for summer events.
However he warned "it is highly likely that bird flu will reoccur yearly and therefore we want to stress the need to still maintain good biosecurity measures".
Mr Chamberlain added they still recommend poultry keepers voluntarily register their details so that they can receive the latest guidance and help in the event of a future outbreak.
