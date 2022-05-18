Girlguiding Guernsey to light beacon for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Members of Girlguiding Guernsey will light a beacon to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The organisation will join other girlguiding groups and charities lighting beacons "across the UK and beyond", with the principal beacon at Buckingham Palace.
Girlguiding groups will light 70 beacons to mark each year the Queen has been on the throne and its patron.
The Bailiwick commissioner said it would be a "historic celebration".
Colette Merrien said: "We're all really looking forward to coming together to be a part of the upcoming Jubilee beacon celebrations."
The event will be held at Sausmarez Manor on Thursday 2 June, where Guernsey Girlguides planted 70 trees to contribute to the Queen's green canopy in February.
