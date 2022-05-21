Data Protection Authority gives Guernsey firms a cyber security checklist
Businesses and organisations on Guernsey have been urged to follow a cyber security checklist to reduce the risk of "becoming a target".
The Office of the Data Protection Authority found more than 20 personal data breaches were made through email between March and April 2022.
The authority warned of a current "heightened risk" of cyber-attacks.
Advice ranged from keeping staff aware of the risks and making sure antivirus software was installed.
The authority's commissioner Emma Martins said: "Understanding and responding effectively to personal data breaches is a fundamental part of data governance for all organisations but the current heightened risks, especially around cyber-attacks, means that we must be extra vigilant."
The authority said companies should take the following steps to keep data safe:
- Keep all software up to date and install antivirus software
- Make sure important data can be recovered
- Ensure staff can identify and report security issues and phishing emails, with updated and regular training
- Strong passwords and multi-factor authentication
In 2021, the regulator reported 36 data breaches between July and August involving island businesses and organisations.
