Guernsey hospital patients computer system collapses
- Published
A computer system which manages patients at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital is out of action.
Staff are having to get patient information manually, which a States of Guernsey spokesperson said was putting an "increased burden on staff".
It is understood the system went down on Monday, although the States has not provided any further details.
The States said getting the system restored was its "top priority" and it hoped that would happen "shortly".
Agilisys, which manages the States of Guernsey information technology, said it was working with "local, UK and third-party partners to restore systems in health" and that it was the company's "number one priority at this time".
A States spokesperson said in a statement: "We are currently experiencing issues with some of our core systems, including our patient management system.
"Restoring these systems is receiving the highest level of attention.
"We have business continuity plans in place for such an outage, which ensures services can be maintained for patients across all operational areas.
"The outage of our patient management system does, however, place an increased burden on staff as our teams need to manually gather relevant patient information.
"We thank them for their continued efforts and commitment to delivering the best care for patients, which remains all of our top priority.
"We hope our systems will be restored shortly."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.