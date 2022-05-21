Guernsey primary schools to share extra £150K a year
- Published
Guernsey's primary school children will benefit from a portion of funds paid before in Family Allowance benefits.
The money will fund projects for primary school children in the areas of nature, science, environment and the arts, said the Education Committee.
Changes to Family Allowance mean £150,000 a year is available for "cultural enrichment activities" at primary schools, it said.
The changes started at the beginning of 2022.
In August 2020 the States approved changes to family allowance in order to introduce certain health and education-related subsidies for children.
Family allowance would only be paid to people who have an annual gross household income below £120,000.
Kim Hutchison, head of primary leadership and development, said cultural enrichment "helps children to do better in school through the acquisition of knowledge and skills, while also impacting their aspirations throughout their educational involvement".
She said: "These initiatives will allow learners to deepen their understanding of the world around them and provide fresh insight into their studies, particularly where it exposes them to experiences that are different to those normally found in smaller communities such as Guernsey and Alderney."
