Falkland's War plaque added to Guernsey war memorial
A plaque to honour the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War will be added to Guernsey's war memorial.
It will commemorate Petty Officer Peter Brouard.
PO Brouard was killed in action on 21 May 1982 while serving on board HMS Ardent in Falkland South, Falkland Islands.
The plaque will be unveiled by the Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey, Lt Gen Richard Cripwell CB CBE and Richard McMahon, the Bailiff of Guernsey.
PO Brouard was serving with 815 Naval Air Squadron as a member of the ship's flight and died as HMS Ardent provided protection to the landing forces which went on to liberate the islands.
Helen Glencross, Guernsey's head of heritage services, said the plaque would honour those who lost their lives.
"It was an honour to work on this project and see PO Brouard added to the memorial, alongside so many other islanders who have given their lives for the freedom of others," she said.
Lt Cdr Tim Slann, Channel Island branch chairman of the South Atlantic Medal Association, said: "This is a hugely important occasion to have PO Brouard remembered in the same way as other servicemen who served and lost their lives down south have been remembered around the UK."
