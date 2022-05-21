Alderney ferry service out of service until July
An Alderney ferry service will be "mooring up" until July due to mechanical issues, it has emerged.
Alderney Ferry Services Ltd (AFSL) had sourced new parts for a privately-owned vessel it had chartered to transport islanders to and from Guernsey.
But during sea trials the vessel was found to have a "major" engine issue.
Co-owners and directors of AFSL Daniel Slimm and Charlie Smith said without external financial help its services would be "running at a loss".
"We have tried to source another vessel, and have found a number of options available to us, but without any external financial assistance we would be running at a loss," they said.
The Salty Blonde, the ferry between Alderney and Guernsey, also suspended its services in May after technical faults.
