First Guernsey person receives Platinum Jubilee medal
A police officer has become the first islander in Guernsey to be given a Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal.
PC Samantha Ormrod was presented her medal early as she is set to represent Guernsey at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Trooping of the Colour on 2 June.
More than 500 emergency service workers are set to receive a medal this year.
PC Ormrod said it was an "absolute honour and privilege".
About 400,000 medals commemorating the Queen's 70-year reign will be given out to frontline workers across the UK and British Isles.
