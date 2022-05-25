Private gardens in Guernsey and Sark to open in aid of charities
- Published
Three private gardens in the Bailiwick of Guernsey will open to the public to support nursing and healthcare charities.
The gardens at Castle Carey, Saumarez Park's Victorian Walled Garden and Le Grand Dixcart in Sark will open on weekends in June and July.
It is part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) in partnership with the Queen's Nursing Institute (QNI
Admission charges will be going to nursing and healthcare charities.
In 2021, it raised more than £3m, which went to groups including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and the QNI.
Consultant clinical nurse specialist for Urology Patricia McDermott is one of seven Queen's Nurses in the islands.
"Never in our wildest dreams, when we first met as a committee in 2019, could we have envisaged that within three years we would be hosting the very first gardens opening in Guernsey to benefit the National Garden Scheme," she said.
Miss McDermott said they were "very excited" and hoped to raise the profile of the Queen's Nursing Institute - a registered charity that works to improve the nursing care of people in their own homes and communities.
The open gardens will take place on 25-26 June and 2-3 July.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.