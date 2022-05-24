Guernsey's Ukraine sponsorship scheme officially launched
- Published
A scheme for sponsoring Ukrainians who are seeking refuge in Guernsey has officially been launched.
The Guernsey Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme aims to ensure beneficiaries are "provided with a sponsorship arrangement that is safe, suitable and dignified".
About 300 islanders have expressed an interest in becoming sponsors.
Deputy Rob Prow, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said it had taken a "considerable amount of work".
He added: "We absolutely needed to make sure that we could provide the necessary support to beneficiaries, some of whom may arrive with complex needs given the horrors they may have experienced.
"We needed to make sure an appropriate policy was in place to meet expectations as a responsible jurisdiction. And we had to carry out the necessary legal amendments to effect the changes to the Immigration Rules, to ensure visas can be granted to Ukrainian beneficiaries."
Security checks
People who put themselves forward as sponsors will be contacted, with a focus on those who can provide a self-contained unit of accommodation.
Ukrainian residents applying for the scheme will need to be matched to an approved sponsor prior to applying for a visa.
For the purposes of safeguarding, all individuals resident at a sponsors address may be subject to security checks as part of the visa application process, the States said.
The new policy covers eligibility for the scheme and the standards an individual will need to meet in order to become an approved sponsor.
It also details the visa application process and access to public services that Ukrainian beneficiaries can expect.
Deputy Prow said: "It is paramount that any arrangements provided for beneficiaries under the scheme are safe, suitable and dignified."
