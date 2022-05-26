Guernsey States delays secondary pension debate
- Published
A debate on introducing secondary pensions in Guernsey has been delayed.
The proposals would have ensured employers made contributions to a secondary pension for its staff.
The scheme hopes to encourage islanders to save more for their retirement so they would not rely solely on the States old age pension.
Deputy Carl Meerveld, who proposed the delay, said more time was needed to assess the impact of the "rising cost of living".
Vice-President of Employment and Social Security Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said this decision made "a mockery of this States mantra of action this day".
The delay was proposed because those behind it believed "the introduction of secondary pensions would reduce employees' disposable income".
The sursis, a delaying motion, would in the state's view "increase costs for businesses when significant financial pressures are accumulating for both individuals and companies from the combinations of Brexit, COVID, the war in Ukraine, and potential substantial tax increases".
Analysis by John Fernandez, BBC Guernsey political reporter
Today the States has been accused of "kicking the can down the road" - a favourite Statesism of this assembly - after it decided to delay these plans.
The criticism levelled at the States as a whole today is that it's mantra should really be "inaction this day" - something Deputies Lindsay De Sausmarez and Yvonne Burford were keen to highlight.
And there is evidence of this: delays to harbour development, tax reform and now secondary pensions.
Would a debate on "everything at once" fix this as mooted by some politicians? I'm unsure.
But if that continues to be the solution preferred by some, I can't see much emerging from this States in at least the next few months.
