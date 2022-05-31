Guernsey electricity prices to increase in July
- Published
The cost of electricity will increase from July in Guernsey.
The States Trading Supervisory Board (STSB) approved an application to allow Guernsey Electricity (GE) to increase its tariffs to increase revenue by 9%.
Islanders who use electric heating will see an average bill increase by 8.8%.
Guernsey Electricity said it needed to invest £10.7m per year between 2022 and 2025 to manage the increase in electricity demand.
The States said the increase was required to adapt as the island transitioned to "more renewable energy" and less use of fossil fuels.
The STSB said: "Whilst highly conscious of the impact of increased charges on consumers at any time, but in particular during the current economic situation, the board has nevertheless determined that the most important factor to be addressed in determining the application is the pressing need to start correcting current levels of under-investment in the electricity network."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.