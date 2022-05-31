Platinum Jubilee: Queen to receive commemorative Guernsey flag
The Bailiwick is sending its congratulations and a special flag to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.
The Lieutenant-Governor sent a letter to the Queen on behalf of the leaders of the Bailiwick's three jurisdictions and all islanders.
The letter was accompanied by the winning entry of the Guernsey Platinum Jubilee flag competition.
It was packed in a special box with postcards showing the top seven flags.
The winning flag was created by Ben Le Marchant.
Secretary and ADC Maj Marco Ciotti explained: "His Excellency's letter is a formal but heartfelt acknowledgement from us all on this unprecedented anniversary of the Queen's lifetime of service to the British family worldwide."
Maj Ciotti added: "It also recalls the islands' happy memories of Her Majesty's many visits over the years, including the recent Platinum Jubilee visit in which the Queen was represented by their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex."
The Guernsey Platinum Jubilee flag will feature at Government House this week during the Queen's birthday reception, as well as at Saturday's Platinum Jubilee community fête.