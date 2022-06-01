Work looks at pesticide use cut on Guernsey States property
Agencies in Guernsey will review where pesticides are still being used on States-owned property and see if their use can be reduced.
The States said Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services would liaise with departments across the government.
It said it was a "first step" to investigate alternative approaches which could be adopted.
Guernsey Water and the Pollinator Project Guernsey will also be involved.
The States said the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure was "keen to reduce the use of pesticides which have a negative impact on the wider natural environment".
The project is also to undertake an audit of pesticide use outside of States-owned land "to provide a picture of pesticide use by businesses and the public across the whole of Guernsey".
"This can then be used to ... reduce the impact of pesticides and to measure any reduction in their use over the coming years," project bosses said.
